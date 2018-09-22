Graphic: Shep McAllister

Have you tried to buy jerky lately? It’s expensive as hell! Luckily, you can make your own at home with this $155 highly-rated Excalibur food dehydrator. It boasts 15 square feet of dehydrating surface area, and of course, can be used to make your own dried herbs, fruits, and vegetables.



From our deal researcher, Corey:

We own the dehydrator that’s on sale. I don’t think I’ve used store-bought chili powder, basil, dill, oregano, thyme, or a dozen other herbs and spices in the last two years. The Excalibur is legit in a dehydrator class of its own.

This deal is almost $40 less than usual, and just a few bucks shy of an all-time low. But it will only last through the end of the day or until product sells out, so don’t wait for the sale to dry up.