Make Your Own Holiday Gifts With This Cricut Explore Air 2 For $199

Cricut Explore Air 2 Mint | $199 | Amazon

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a DIY-centric cutting machine that can cut through vinyl, faux leather, cardstock and other materials that you can turn into fun, technically-homemade gifts for your friends and family this holiday season. You can pick it up in a variety of colors, all of which are down to $199 today.

This model is a little bit older than the more recent Cricut Maker, but it’s also much cheaper. You can buy sheets of iron-on vinyl—or better yet, infusible ink sheets—so you can transfer your designs to T-shirts, tote bags, hats, and all sorts of other custom-made gifts.