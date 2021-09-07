Mortar and Pestle Set | $24 | Amazon | Use code 1515Z5JH



If you’ve ever needed your own mortar and pestle but wasn’t sure if you wanted to spend the cash, now’s a great time to do it. Pick up this Mortar and Pestle Set, now $24 at Amazon, using code 1515Z5JH, and get started with your own household projects. Choose from multiple stone types for this set, which also comes with a silicone lid and mat with spoon. Make your own guac, curry, dips, and even grind your own herbs and spices. There are tons of uses for this mortar and pestle and likely plenty more that you hadn’t even thought of before. Give it a try and you’ll be wondering what you did without one in your kitchen this whole time.