Tired of wasting money on daily Starbucks trips? This DeLonghi espresso machine is just $64 on Amazon right now, an all-time low. It’s basically idiot-proof, you’ll use a single knob to turn it on and off, start steaming and to start brewing. Plus, it can brew with ground coffee or “Easy Serving Espresso” pods.

Its 15 bars of pressure is great at this price, which is probably why it usually sells for around $100.

