You can extend the life of your favorite seasonal farmer’s market strawberries or about-to-go-bad herbs by repurposing them into their dried forms with a food dehydrator. It can even make jerky!

Using low heat (96 to 160 degrees) to draw out moisture from food, a dehydrator can really save you money by allowing you to DIY your own dried herbs, jerky, mushrooms, fruit rolls, soup mixes, potpourri, and more.

This Nesco dehydrator is a top seller on Amazon and has never been cheaper, so get yourself one before this deal dries up.