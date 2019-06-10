Photo: Amazon

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker | $70 | Amazon

Some people can’t live without their coffee, but for me, it’s fizzy water and diet cola. I’ve saved hundreds of dollars over the years on the stuff by making it myself with a SodaStream, and you can too.

Today on Amazon, you can get a SodaStream Fizzi for $70, complete with a full-sized CO2 caninster, and a carbonating bottle. That’s the best price Amazon’s offered since 2017, and if you regularly buy soda or carbonated water at the store, it’ll pay for itself.