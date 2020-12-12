Make Your Latte or Cappuccino Habit a Little Friendlier on Your Wallet With a $190 Deluxe Keurig Coffee Maker

Keurig Single Serve Coffee & Latte Maker Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Keurig Single Serve Coffee & Latte Maker | $190 | Bed Bath & Beyond



That daily latte habit can be hard to break if you’re a caffeine lover — and it’s even harder on your wallet. Why not do your part to cut down on the use of disposable paper cups and save the extra $5 by making your own lattes, cappuccinos, and plain old coffees with this Keurig Special E dition s ingle s erve c offee m aker ? It’s just $190 at Bed Bath & Beyond right now, which is a $30 discount. This includes a frother cup , so you can make all those special drinks that need frothed milk. You might just want to pair your purchase with some reusable coffee pods, so you can cut down on the use of wasteful K-cups.

Sure, $190 is still a decent chunk of money, but when you calculate how many lattes, cappuccinos, and other drinks you’ll make at home, it really pays for itself in a matter of weeks.

Grab it while you can for this price!