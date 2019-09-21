Graphic: Shep McAllister

Somewhat counterintuitively, dull kitchen knives are more dangerous than sharp ones, as they require more pressure to use, and are more likely to slip off the side of whatever you’re cutting, and into your hand.



Luckily, you don’t necessarily need to buy a new knife to get a sharp edge; this professional electric sharpener is down to an all-time low $80 on Amazon today. Boasting a fantastic 4.6 star review average from 1,600 Amazon customers, the Chef’s Choice 315 XV can even convert standard 20 degree edges into even sharper 15 degree edges, meaning your knives could actually come out sharper than they were when you first bought them.