Make Your Kitchen Pop With This Colorful Cuisinart Six-Piece Knife Set

Cuisinart Ceramic-Coated Color Set (6 pc) | $17 | SideDeal



I’m not a fancy chef or even really know what I’m doing in the kitchen. But I’m told owning good knives with control and grip is important. This sturdy and stunning set from Cuisinart is just that and a little more. These colorful knives bring some whimsy to your cooking. They are a perfect upgrade to a dull kitchen and only $19.

Advertisement

The handles are sleek and ergonomic, giving you comfort and charge over what you need to slice and dice. The stainless steel blades are ceramic coated and nonstick, making these easy to clean. Steel is sophisticated, but all this pop of color makes preparing your next meal a little quirky. I’m sure these will blend in with any kitchen or whatever else you have in your culinary arsenal. This set includes a chef knife, a slicing knife, a bread knife, a santoku knife, a utility knife, and a paring knife. All come with blade guards, and the quality Cuisinart has come to be known for. Precision and safety get a ridiculous makeover.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. That membership also gets you free shipping at Meh, Mediocritee, and SideDeal. Otherwise, shipping is $8 per order.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in July 2020 and updated new information on 5/11/2020.

