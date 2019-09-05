Photo: Amazon

LeiDrail House Numbers Solar Powered Address Sign | $23 | Amazon | Promo code PVZUIM7S

Do people have trouble finding your house? Do your packages constantly get delivered to the wrong address? The problem could simply be that your house number is hard to read from the street, and this solar-powered LED house number sign can fix that.



Currently priced at $38, you can get it for just $23 right now with promo code PVZUIM7S. You just have to hope that it gets delivered to the right address.