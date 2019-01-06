Photo: Amazon

Of all the household systems that could be made smart, your hose and sprinklers stand out as particularly well suited to smartphone scheduling, voice control, and automatic weather compensation.



Orbit’s B-hyve smart faucet timer just screws in between your spigot and your hose, and allows you to control the flow through all the typical smart home means, will automatically skip watering your lawn if it’s raining, and can even show you how much water you’ve been using. And at just $54, it’ll surely pay for itself over time.