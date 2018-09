Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Once, when I was young and naive, I paid a dealership like $75 to clean my foggy headlights. Little did I know, this Mothers headlight restoration kit does just as well at a tiny fraction of the price. Get it for $16, or about $4 less than usual, before the lights go out on this deal.