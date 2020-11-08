It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Make Your Gaming Experience More Comfortable With 44% Off a Dowinx Ergonomic Chair With USB-Powered Lumbar Massage Support

Elizabeth Lanier
Dowinx Ergonomic Gaming Chair With Massage Support | $167 | Newegg
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Investing in a quality desk or gaming chair shouldn’t just be an aesthetic change for your space, you should find one with the right lumbar support. You can get that without sacrificing style with Newegg’s limited-time deal on Dowinx gaming chairs right now.

The base color for all of the options is sleek black, and the chairs with purple, red, blue, white, and grey accents are all 43 to 44% off right now. This brings most of them down to a low of just $167, which is even cheaper than they go for on Amazon.

The chairs also have a massage feature in the lumbar support pillow which is powered via USB, so you can relax fully while you game or work. This deal is only good for today, since it’s one of Newegg’s Shell Shocker deals for Sunday.

