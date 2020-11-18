Make Your Games Curvier With 27" GIGABYTE G27QC Monitor for $260

27" GIGABYTE G27QC 2BFSTNW257

Image : Newegg

Are you used to playing games on a regular, flat monitor? A different world is possible. A curved monitor can offer a more immersive experience, putting your peripheral vision to better use. If you’re curious about how that differs from a regular monitor, the GIGABYTE G27QC is $260 at Newegg with the promo code 2BFSTNW257. The 27" monitor features a 2560 x 1440 display, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1500R native curvature. It’s a monitor that’s built with gaming in mind, so it’s a great choice if you’re looking to reshape your PC playing experience.