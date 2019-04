Graphic: Shep McAllister

Do curved TVs actually improve your viewing experience? Not really. Do they look cool as hell? Absolutely.



Today at Walmart, Samsung’s 55" and 65" 7000-series sets are down to $406 and $649, respectively. These aren’t Samsung’s highest end sets, but they do support HDR10 and Samsung’s impressive suite of smart apps, including 4K Netflix without the use of a streaming dongle.