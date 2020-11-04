It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Make Your Friends Eat Dust When They Find Out You Got Dirt 5 (PC) $10 Cheaper

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Dirt 5 (PC) | $50 | Eneba | Use code DIRTYNOV
Screenshot: Codemasters
Dirt 5 is set to launch in just a couple of short days, but order through Eneba (PC-only) and you can save $10 on your purchase. You’ll only get the savings with discount code DIRTYNOV.

With over 70 tracks and a huge list of cars, Dirt 5 is positioned to be a dream game for rally racing fanatics. A star-studded campaign has you climbing the ladder to solidify your status as the offroading champion of the world, while an all new Playgrounds mode fosters creativity with user-created tracks and racing arenas.

Oh, did I mention this deal includes Amplified Edition content? Here’s what that includes:

  • Three days early access;
  • Ford F-150 Raptor PreRunner by Deberti Design;
  • Ariel Nomad Tactical;
  • Audi TT Safari;
  • VW Beetle Rallycross;
  • Three exclusive player sponsors with fresh objectives, rewards and liveries;
  • Currency and XP earning boosts;
  • Access to all post launch content, including a minimum of 12 cars, 60 Career events, new player sponsors with fresh rewards and liveries, and more items for features yet to be revealed.
Eneba has the goods. Again, use promo code DIRTYNOV.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

