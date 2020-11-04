Make Your Friends Eat Dust When They Find Out You Got Dirt 5 (PC) $10 Cheaper

Dirt 5 (PC) DIRTYNOV Screenshot : Codemasters

Dirt 5 (PC) | $50 | Eneba | Use code DIRTYNOV

Dirt 5 is set to launch in just a couple of short days, but order through Eneba (PC-only) and you can save $10 on your purchase. You’ll only get the savings with discount co de DIRTYNOV.

With over 70 tracks and a huge list of cars, Dirt 5 is positioned to be a dream game for rally racing fanatics. A star-studded campaign has you climbing the ladder to solidify your status as the offroading champion of the world, while an all new Playgrounds mode fosters creativity with user-created tracks and racing arenas.

Oh, did I mention this deal includes Amplified Edition content? Here’s what that includes:

Three days early access;

Ford F-150 Raptor PreRunner by Deberti Design;

Ariel Nomad Tactical;

Audi TT Safari;

VW Beetle Rallycross;

Three exclusive player sponsors with fresh objectives, rewards and liveries;

Currency and XP earning boosts;

Access to all post launch content, including a minimum of 12 cars, 60 Career events, new player sponsors with fresh rewards and liveries, and more items for features yet to be revealed.

Eneba has the goods. Again, use promo code DIRTYNOV.