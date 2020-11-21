It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Make Your Fizzy Water Or Energy Drink Habit More Budget- & Eco-Friendly With This $60 SodaStream Kit

Elizabeth Lanier
SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker Kit (in Black) | $60 | Amazon Gold Box
Photo: SodaStream
I have a terrible habit of starting to drink a La Croix and then forgetting it somewhere in my apartment when there’s about 1/4 can left. That’s a wasteful habit I’d like to break, and I really am trying to cut down on the amount of waste in my life and budget these days.

One way to solve that dilemma (or the issue of the expense of canned sparkling waters and sodas) is to make your beverage of choice yourself, and a limited-time Black Friday week deal on Amazon is here to help you do just that.

You can snag a SodaStream kit for just $60 today, which comes with a 60L CO2 canister, a BPA-free water bottle, and the maker itself (in black). You can make sodas and sparkling waters in a plethora of assorted flavors with this bad boy. According to the reviews, you can make a pretty close Red Bull copycat with the energy drink syrup. Give it a try while it’s down to this fantastic price! It’s only good for today.

