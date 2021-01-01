It's all consuming.
Make Your First Gaming Impulse Purchase of 2021 With This Crazy Dead Cells Special Edition for $108

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Dead Cells Prisoner’s Edition (PS4) | $108 | Amazon
Screenshot: Motion Twin
Best Gaming Deals: The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
A new year means new opportunities to drop money on crazy gaming collector’s items with no regard for your wallet. I’m usually immune to it, but even I’ve been succumbing recently, buying steelbooks and special editions. This special physical version of Dead Cells is really tempting me to take it to the next level though. The roguelike’s Prisoner’s Edition is down to $108 on Amazon and it’s stacked with extras. It includes a 8.5" statue of the game’s protagonist and a 7" vinyl soundtrack. That game’s got jams, so the latter is especially appealing. A DLC code for the Bad Seed DLC is included too, and the entire thing is housed in a snazzy metal tin. So I need this? No. But do I deserve a damn reward for surviving 2020? I’d argue yes for the purposes of making a crazy purchase.

