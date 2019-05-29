Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

With just a few pumps, the Misto olive oil sprayer can turn your favorite olive oil (or any other cooking oil, for that matter), into an aerosol, making it easy to give salads and meats a quick spritz, or to grease a grill grate or pan if you run out of cooking spray. I own one of these, and use it all the time.

Today’s price isn’t an all-time low, but it is the best deal we’ve seen since early March.