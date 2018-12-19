25% Off VIP Sale | Pat McGrath Labs | Promo code VIP25
Graphic: Chelsea Stone

May your days, and also your face, be merry and bright this holiday season with the help of Pat McGrath Labs. The cult-favorite cosmetics brand is taking 25% sitewide with code VIP25, so stock up on highly pigmented, mesmerizingly shimmery products for lips, eyes, and skin and shine brighter than a Christmas tree light at your next holiday party.