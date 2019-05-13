Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals

The key advantage of Ecobee’s smart thermostats has always been their ability to coordinate with wireless sensors to get a fuller picture of the temperature throughout your home, not just in the room that houses the thermostat itself.



This is especially helpful in houses with major temperature variations between levels. For example, if you have a bedroom in a finished attic, or a living area in a basement.

If you already have an Ecobee set up (and I know a lot of you do), then you can pick up an extra pair of sensors for just $49 on Amazon today, down from the usual $79.