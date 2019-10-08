Photo: Amazon

Pet Gear Travel Lite Ramp | $88 | Amazon

Anyone with a senior dog, or just a very large dog, knows that getting them in and out of the car can be a hassle. If they have arthritis or any injuries, you really do not want your dog jumping in and out of a car. You can make their lives much easier when you get them a Pet Gear Travel Lite Ramp for $88. It’s over $20 off right now on Amazon.

The ramp has a SupertraX mat that is soft on your pet’s paws and can be removed for easy cleaning. The tri-fold design makes it simple to pack and unpack the remap, making it easy to carry and store away. The Pet Gear Travel Lite Ramp is strong enough to hold dogs up to 200 pounds.