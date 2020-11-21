Make Your Dog's Day With an $18 BarkBox Monthly Subscription Box, Today Only

BarkBox Monthly Subscription Box Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

I love to get my dog new treats and toys, but it can be pricey to appease her endless desire for more squeaky toys to rip apart. A fantastic deal on a BarkBox subscription today can make that goal a bit easier.

You can grab a BarkBox full of treats, chews, toys, and other dog-appropriate selections for just $18 today. This deal is available for small, medium, and large dog sets.

Of course, you don’t know exactly what you will get in your Barkbox, but that is part of the fun, right? What you do know is that the treats will be made in the US or Canada, and they will also be wheat, corn, and soy-free for the health of your best friend.

Just a heads-up: I f you snag this great deal, t he BarkBox will renew at its standard price of $35 the following month unless you cancel before then.

This deal is only good for today, so don’t sleep on it! Your pup will thank you later.