The holiday season calls for a little sparkle, but if you’re really looking to shine, your most valuable accessories could probably use a good scrubbing — not by hand, of course. Your jewels deserve only the best, so let this $24 Magnasonic Professional Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner do the dirty work.

A three-minute cleaning cycle gently washes away any dirt and dust adorning your finest using only tap water. And even if you’re not the type to be decked out in diamonds, this handy machine can still clean up your glasses, watches, tools, coins, and even dentures.

If you have a lot to clean up, you might want to spring for this slightly more expensive version, also on sale for $30. Its tank is a bit larger, and boasts five preset timed cycles, as opposed to just one.

