Make Your Dentist Proud With This Discounted Sonicare Flexcare+ Toothbrush

Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ | $65 | Woot
If you want to get serious about oral hygiene, the Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ is down to just $65 on Woot.

It’s one of the best, most travel-friendly brushes from Philips’ line. Offering five modes, so you can adjust how intensely the it’ll brush your teeth to brush away plaque. It also comes with a travel case.

This $65 price is one of the lowest we’ve seen, and currently $50 off what it’s selling for on Amazon. Get yours before it’s sold out.

