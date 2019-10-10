Make Your Dentist Proud With This Discounted Sonicare Flexcare+ Toothbrush

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ | $65 | Woot

If you want to get serious about oral hygiene, the Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ is down to just $65 on Woot .

It’s one of the best, most travel-friendly brushes from Philips’ line. Offering five modes , so you can adjust how intensely the it’ll brush your teeth to brush away plaque. It also comes with a travel case.

This $65 price is one of the lowest we’ve seen , and currently $50 off what it’s selling for on Amazon. Get yours before it’s sold out.