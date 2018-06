Graphic: Erica Offutt

Get that new car shine back with this discounted ultimate shine and protection kit from Chemical Guys. It includes JetSeal, 50/50 paste wax, two applicators and two microfiber towels. And it’s 10% off today, bringing the price down to $59, the best we’ve seen seen all year. If your dad is a car guy, this could make a cool Father’s Day gift.

For more Chemical Guys sale, check out this sale on Amazon. They have a wash bucket kit, foam foam blaster gun and more.