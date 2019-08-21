Photo: Amazon

Meguiar’s G18220 Ultimate Liquid Wax, 20 oz | $16 | Amazon

Quick! When’s the last time you waxed your car? If you can’t remember, it’s probably time to do it again.



Waxing makes your car look shiny and makes water bead up in a really pleasing way, yes, but it also protects your paint and its clear coat, which can help you avoid an expensive repair bill later down the road. It’s also really easy to do, especially when the weather is nice out like it is for now.

So grab a bottle of highly rated Meguiar’s Liquid Wax for $16 today. That’s down from $21, and within a few cents of an all-time low.

Be sure to toss a few applicator pads in your cart too, if you don’t have any.