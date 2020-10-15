Make Your Bright Pearly Whites Shine for Eternity With Six Tubes of Colgate Fluoride Toothpaste for $8

Colgate Cavity Protection Toothpaste (6-Pack) | $8 | Amazon
As I recently learned reviewing the Colgate Hum for the first time, everyon should brush their teeth twice a day. It’s like making your bed, a routine that, once you get into it, you can’t live without. Colgate’s Cavity Protection fluoride toothpaste is a good place to start if you’re running out of toothpaste is a concern. Grab a six-pack for $8 on Amazon and never run out again—err, uh, at least not for a long time. This paste in particular is accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA) and contains no gluten! The mint is also sourced from American farmers, so you can rest assured you’re supporting domestic agriculture. Grace your mouth with a good clean feeling while this six-pack bundle is 47% off. It’s bound to spike back up to the $15 list price before long.