Making a healthy breakfast should be the last thing you have to worry about in the morning. With a Ninja 900 Watt Professional Blender, you won’t have to. The powerful base will crush any frozen fruit or ice you toss inside. So, you can make a smooth and delicious smoothie for breakfast in under five minutes. Honestly, who has any more time than that when they’re in a rush?

You can get this Ninja blender for $40 today only from Woot. If you’ve been debating what blender to get, this one doesn’t just crush ice, it also easy to use and easy to clean. You can use it to make a nutritious smoothie to start your day. Or, let’s be honest here, you can end your day with a chocolate milkshake.