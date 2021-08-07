PETMAKER Artificial Grass Puppy Pad | $23 | Amazon



If you’ve got an apartment and a dog, you already know the struggle. Walking your beloved pup is a daily commitment that can be a challenge when it’s not as simple as opening up the door and just letting them roam freely in your yard. And while nothing is going to replace that daily walk obligation, there is something that can help your pup between bouts of outdoor time.

This PETMAKER artificial grass puppy pad is 23% off and a great backup option for those times your dog might not be able to make it outside in time. At least one of the reviews for this $23 artificial grass puppy pad mentioned it’s perfect for avoiding middle-of-the-night accidents that some older dogs struggle with.

This turf could also make a great puppy house-training tool! With its three layers of protection, you’ll protect your floors from the training period and beyond. Under the turf is a mat, and under that is a tray which won’t let anything gross seep out and threaten your security deposit.

You’ll want to keep the artificial grass puppy pad clean to avoid odor— each of the three layers can be cleaned simply with soapy water. Admittedly, cleanup though simple seems not very fun— but better on some artificial grass than your genuine hardwood floors, right?