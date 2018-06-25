Graphic: Shep McAllister

Greenworks’ 80V cordless lawn tools will make you wonder why you ever used gas-powered appliances, and several of them are on sale, today only.



Included in the deal are a pair of blowers, a couple of string trimmers, a pole saw, a hedge trimmer, and the pièce de résistance: a 21" lawnmower. These are some of GreenWorks’ most powerful tools, and should provide a comparable experience to gas-powered alternatives, but without the noise, smell, and maintenance.

Just note that some tools include a battery in the box, and others do not, so be sure to buy a battery (also on sale) if you need one.