Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Remember last Christmas, when you were ready to pay $20 or more to procure a Fingerling? Would you have believed that we’d be sitting here, just a year later, able to buy two Fingerlings for only $9? Because that’s what’s going on at Walmart. It’s limited to Kingsley the Sloth, and you’ll probably want to go the store pickup route to avoid paying for shipping, but still. That’s two adorable robot creatures for even less than the usual price of one.

