Luggage gets all the attention, but if you ask me, the single most important travel item you can buy is a good toiletry bag. I keep one in a closet stocked with miniature versions or duplicates of all my essentials (I even bought a second Philips OneBlade), and just throw it in a suitcase without a care when it comes time to take a trip.



Eagle Creek makes some of our favorite packing cubes and duffel bags, so it stands to reason that their Quick Trip toiletry bag will be really good too. Get it for an all-time low $18 in “Brilliant Blue” today.