Make Those Pearly Whites Shine With 30% off Three Packs of Colgate Optic Whitening Toothpaste

Colgate Optic White Whitening Toothpaste | $13 | Amazon Gold Box

With all that coffee you’re drinking, maybe it’s time to re-up your toothpaste supply. Colgate is selling three tubes of their Optic White whitening paste for $13, a whole 30% off the usual rate. Gluten-free and enamel-safe, this toothpaste uses hydrogen peroxide as recommended by dentists to ensure an uncanny sheen. Brush twice daily for 6 weeks and watch those coffee stains disappear. Find out why one reviewer called it “the best toothpaste ever. Try it and you will be amazed how it whitens your teeth.” If that’s not a glowing endorsement , I don’t know what is.