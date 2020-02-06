It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Make This Valentine's Day The Most Pleasurable Yet With Bellesa Boutique’s Huge Site-Wide Sale

Tercius
Filed to:Kinja Deals
637
Save
Up to 30% Off Site-Wide Sale | Bellesa Boutique

Up to 30% Off Site-Wide Sale | Bellesa Boutique

This Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to seriously upgrade your love-making. For a limited time, our readers can save big on Bellesa Boutique’s entire site of sex toys, lubes, and wellness products.

Advertisement

For those unfamiliar, Bellesa Boutique is a feminist, sex toy company run by women. And they offer a ton of stuff, so whatever your kink or curiousity, they’re likely going to have something for you.

Better still, the discount gets better the more you buy—you’ll get 20% off on all orders. But if you spend $79 or more, your discount increases to 25% and 30% on orders of $149 or more.

The last time we featured this promotion, our readers were drawn to three products above all else: the Halo, the Dea and the Aurora. The Halo is a $55 cock ring which is super helpful for couple play, both making the man last longer and adding a fair bit of stimulation for her. The $90 Dea and the $74 Aurora, however, can be used for solo and couple time. The Aurora is a bit more traditionally shaped, while the Dea looks out of this world.

Advertisement

Just remember, you’ll need to add your toy/s to the cart to see the discount. Order soon to make sure that you’ll get your package in time for Valentine’s Day.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Two of Razer's Best Keyboards Are Down to Their Lowest Prices Ever

Save Up to 70% On Over 1,000 Items During Overstock's President's Day Blowout Sale

REI's Winter Clearance Sale Can Save Adventurers Up to 50% on Gear

Get Groovy With Some Super Affordable LED Light Strips