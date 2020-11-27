Make These Diamond Halo Earrings Your Best Friend This Holiday Season for Just $50

Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings | $50 | Macy’s
If diamonds are a girl’s best friend you should let these ones be your new BFF because they are 75% off. These Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings are just $50 and an amazing treat for yourself. It’s been an awful year and you deserve something pretty. And what’s the prettiest? Diamonds.
These aren’t too flashy that you can’t just wear them all the time. They’ll add just a little elegance to each day. These are 1/10 carat diamond earrings set in sterling silver with a post back closure. The diamond color rating is between I and J and the clarity is I3. These come in a beautiful Macy’s gift box so even if you buy them for yourself it will feel special.
