It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Make These Diamond Halo Earrings Your Best Friend This Holiday Season for Just $50

Sheilah Villari
Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings | $50 | Macy’s
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings | $50 | Macy’s

If diamonds are a girl’s best friend you should let these ones be your new BFF because they are 75% off. These Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings are just $50 and an amazing treat for yourself. It’s been an awful year and you deserve something pretty. And what’s the prettiest? Diamonds.

These aren’t too flashy that you can’t just wear them all the time. They’ll add just a little elegance to each day. These are 1/10 carat diamond earrings set in sterling silver with a post back closure. The diamond color rating is between I and J and the clarity is I3. These come in a beautiful Macy’s gift box so even if you buy them for yourself it will feel special.

Free shipping on all orders over $25,

