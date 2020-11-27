Make These Diamond Halo Earrings Your Best Friend This Holiday Season for Just $50

Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If diamonds are a girl’s best friend you should let these ones be your new BFF because they are 75% off. These Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings are just $50 and an amazing treat for yourself . It’s been an awful year and you deserve something pretty. And what’s the pret tiest? Diamonds.

These aren’t too flashy that you can’t just wear them all the time . They’ll add just a little elegance to each day. These are 1 /10 c arat d iamond earrings set in sterling silver with a p ost back closure. The diamond color rating is between I and J and the clarity is I3. These come in a beautiful Macy’s gift box so even if you buy them for yourself it will feel special.

