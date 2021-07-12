Make These Diamond Halo Earrings Your Best Friend for Just $60

Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings | $60 | Macy’s



If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, you should let these be your new BFF because they are 70% off. These Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings are just $60 and an amazing treat for yourself. It’s been an awful two years, basically, and you deserve something pretty. And what’s the prettiest? Diamonds.

Advertisement

These aren’t too flashy that you can’t just wear them all the time. They’ll add just a little elegance to each day. These are 1/10 carat diamond earrings set in sterling silver with a post back closure. The diamond color rating is between I and J, and the clarity is I3. These come in a beautiful Macy’s gift box, so even if you buy them for yourself, they will feel special.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in November 2020 and updated with new information on 7/12/2020.