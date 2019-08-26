Graphic: Shep McAllister

I just moved into a place with a tankless water heater, and it’s a revelation. Instant, unlimited hot water, and with lower utility bills. The only downside to tankless heaters is that they tend to be more expensive than standard water heaters, but that’s not really true with today’s Home Depot sale.



Inside, you’ll find over a dozen electric tankless water heaters, from tiny models meant for a single sink, up to whole-home options that can run multiple showers at once. Even the most expensive of them is under $400 today, but these prices go away at midnight.