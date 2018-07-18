Photo: Amazon

If you’re ready to make the leap to a projector-based home theater, but your budget is tight, you won’t find a better value than this $400 ViewSonic.



Today’s deal is $10o less than you’ll find elsewhere around the web, and a great bargain for a 1080p projector with a respectably bright 2200 lumen bulb, which is plenty bright to enjoy your home theater in the daytime, especially with the curtains drawn. Just note that it’s only available today, and could very well sell out early.

If that won’t be quite enough for your, this 4K ViewSonic with a 3500 lumen bulb is still on sale for $1,000, the same price as Prime Day.