It's all consuming.
Make The Switch To a Mechanical Keyboard For a Low $21

Tercius
AUKEY KM-G9 87-Key Mechanical Keyboard | $21 | Amazon | Use the promo code GJAPR7EW at checkout

Graphic: Tercius Bufete
It’s a fact: Once you try a mechanical keyboard, nothing else feels quite as right ever again. And right now, the barrier for entry is much lower. Pick up an AUKEY mechanical keyboard for a low $21.

This tenkeyless keyboard may not offer dedicated media controls or flashy RGB lighting, but they’re perfect if you want to go for a more minimalist desktop setup. These use Outemu blue switches which promise a “satisfying tactile activation with an audible click” so I’d recommend keeping this one away from open floor plans.

Just make sure to use the promo code GJAPR7EW at checkout to get the best price.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

