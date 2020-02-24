Make The Switch To a Mechanical Keyboard For a Low $21

AUKEY KM-G9 87-Key Mechanical Keyboard



Graphic : Tercius Bufete

AUKEY KM-G9 87-Key Mechanical Keyboard | $21 | Amazon | Use the promo code GJAPR7EW at checkout



It’s a fact: Once you try a mechanical keyboard , nothing else feels quite as right ever again. And right now, the barrier for entry is much lower. Pick up an AUKEY m echanical k eyboard for a low $21.

This tenkeyless keyboard may not offer dedicated media controls or flashy RGB lighting, but they’re perfect if you want to go for a more minimalist desktop setup. These use Outemu blue switches which promise a “satisfying tactile activation with an audible click” so I’d recommend keeping this one away from open floor plans.

Just make sure to use the promo code GJAPR7EW at checko ut to get the best price.