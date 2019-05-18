Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

There’s a pretty big gulf in quality between cheap mechanical keyboards and expensive ones, but every once in awhile, you can get an expensive board for a cheap price.



That’s certainly the case with Corsair’s K68, now down to an all-time low $65. Featuring linear Cherry MX Red switches, dynamic lighting, and custom programming, it’ll be a massive improvement over the keyboard your employer provided you, or the one that’s probably plugged into your computer at home.