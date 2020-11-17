This Magical Sale at Alex and Ani Saves You 30% on Harry Potter Jewelry

30% off Harry Potter Jewelry | Alex and Ani



This sale has been extended to make this season more magical for that special Potterhead in your life. Alex and Ani make some beautiful accessories and this collection fits right in. Take 30% off over 50 pieces of Harry Potter jewelry right now.

There are tons of their signature charm bangles in this sale including this Book of Monsters bracelet ($27). All the items are gorgeous but for me, this little charm of one of the most iconic moments in the series is just too adorable. It’s shiny silver, nickel-free, and limited edition.

There are sparkly rings and pins as well as necklaces. If you’re looking to show house pride this Hogwarts Charm Necklace ($48) is for you. Made from shiny gold these blend out to an almost rose gold and really catch the eye. Each necklace will feature the silhouette of Hogwarts, the house crest, and the 3 characteristics that represent that house.

Free standard shipping on all orders.