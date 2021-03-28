It's all consuming.
Make the Perfect Cup at Your Preferred Temp With 26% off a Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System

Whenever I think of cold brew coffee, I’m reminded of this time I went to a theme park with one of my younger brothers and he was craving one and decided to order at the “Starbucks” inside the park. Except, it wasn’t so much a Starbucks as it was a place that just used Starbucks-branded coffee.

Anyway, he ordered a nice, refreshing cold brew and was not expecting them to make this by pouring a cup of steaming hot coffee in a cup and then plopping some ice in it— but that is, in fact, what they did.

As you can probably guess, that is not the way to make a cold brew cup of coffee. The adjective is supposed to be a modifier of that verb, not an afterthought.

One way to do it? You can slowly make it in your fridge with these Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee Pitcher Packs.

But if you’re in want of a cold brew and have limited time to make it in, you could also grab yourself a Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System for $170 so you can have it anytime you want!

You can get it for 26% off right now at Amazon or at Bed Bath & Beyond.

What’s more is that it can also make hot and cold teas, whether you like bagged or looseleaf varieties! And of course, it accommodates a wide variety of brew sizes, from a small cup to a carafe, with a turn of the knob.

