Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

As it turns out, chugging wine directly from the bottle is not the correct way to enjoy it. Huh! Resist the temptation to just stick a straw in your next wine bottle (which, I know, can be especially difficult during the holiday season) and attempt to be ~classy~ by investing in a discounted wine aerator from Waerator in today’s Gold Box. With just the touch of a button, these gadgets will improve the flavor of your wine, while also taking the hassle of our pouring it into a glass via a handy spout.



And, while you’re at it, might as well pick up an automatic rechargeable electric wine opener for $27 (which is useful for chuggers, just saying). Chances are, you’ll need it at some point over the next few weeks.