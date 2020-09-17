It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Make the Most of Your Alone Time With a Satisfyer Pro 2

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsadam & eve deals
127
Save
Satisfyer Pro 2 | $50 | Adam &amp; Eve 
Satisfyer Pro 2 | $50 | Adam & Eve 
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

Satisfyer Pro 2 | $50 | Adam & Eve 

For a short time, you can get a Satisfyer Pro 2 for a decent $50! It’s an oral sex simulator that will suck the shit out of your clitoris and has so many modes of pleasure. One of our writers, Jolie Kerr, says it best:

Satisfyer Pro 2 delivers a very specific experience; basically, it’s designed to stimulate the clit and nothing else, although you can certainly explore other areas with it. It is not, however, an insertable toy and should only be used externally.While it’s not an especially versatile toy, and doesn’t strike me as a great candidate for couples play, it is very, very good at what it does. Basically, if oral sex is the way you like to get off, Satisfyer Pro 2 will make you very, very happy.

Advertisement

The Satisfyer is only $50, so make sure you grab this and get off before it’s gone!

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Are Excellent AirPods Alternatives, Especially at a Rare $94

Give Your Home Office an Upgrade With up to 15% off a Branch Ergonomic Chair and up to $50 off a Branch Desk

Blue Light Glasses Actually Work. Who Knew?

Anker's 100W 4-Port Charging Station is Only $69, and Charges Two Macbooks at the Same Time [Exclusive]