Make the Most of Your Alone Time With 60% Percent off the Satisfyer Pro 2

60% off Satisfyer Pro 2 | $50 | Ella Paradis | Promo code BEACHY

For a short time, you can get a whopping 60% discount on the Satisfyer Pro 2. It’s an oral sex simulator that will suck the shit out of your clitoris and has so many modes of pleasure. One of our writers, Jolie Kerr, says it best:

Satisfyer Pro 2 delivers a very specific experience; basically, it’s designed to stimulate the clit and nothing else, although you can certainly explore other areas with it. It is not, however, an insertable toy and should only be used externally.While it’s not an especially versatile toy, and doesn’t strike me as a great candidate for couples play, it is very, very good at what it does. Basically, if oral sex is the way you like to get off, Satisfyer Pro 2 will make you very, very happy.

The Satisfyer is only $50 with the promo code BEACHY so make sure you grab this and get off before it’s gone!

