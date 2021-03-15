Make the Jump to a Two Screen Setup With This Dual Monitor Stand for $51

Dual Monitor Desk Stand Image : Best Buy

Dual Monitor Desk Stand | $51 | Best Buy

If you’ve never used a dual monitor setup, I can’t recommend it enough. Having two screens is a game-changer for multitaskers . Being able to have one screen for work and one screen for distractions is incredibly helpful when it comes to managing a work from home life especially. If you’ve always wanted to take that plunge, here’s a helpful little deal. You can grab a dual monitor desk stand for $51 at Best Buy today. This can fit two 27" monitors, up to 22 pounds each. You can swivel and rotate these around as you please. I used to use this exact stand back in an office last February and can confirm that I miss it. Trust me when I say that two screens can really make your work life easier.