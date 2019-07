Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG 27UL500-W 27-Inch UHD Monitor with Freesync and HDR10 | $273 | Amazon

Assuming your computer can handle it, your games will never have looked as good as they will on this 27" 4K monitor from LG, complete with HDR10 support and AMD FreeSync, which will reduce choppiness on games if you have a compatible graphics card. At $273, it’s never been cheaper.