Make the Hotel-Quality Upgrade with Half off a Cozy Comforter During Prime Day

Image : Abakan

Abakan Luxury Down Alternative Comforter (Twin) | $40 | Amazon



If you’re on the hunt for a warm and cozy comforter to keep you shielded from the cold in the months and years ahead, you can find a great deal during Prime Day. This Abakan luxury down alternative comforter is claimed to be “hotel quality,” and you can use it either as-is or to fill a duvet cover.

Advertisement

However you use it, the price is appealing indeed: the twin size version of the ivory version seen above is nearly 50% off at $40 right now, and there are other size and color combinations that hit even higher percentage discounts. Have a look while these Prime member-exclusive prices last!