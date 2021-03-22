Make the Case of the Mondays Less Miserable With 25% off Cornbread Hemp CBD

25% off Products SPRING Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

25% off Products | Cornbread Hemp | Promo code SPRING



It is scientifically proven that Mondays suck. Luckily, our friends at Cornbread Hemp have a deal that’ll allow you to chill out and enjoy the spring vibes. Today, if you purchase two or more items, you can get 25% off your entire purchase. All you have to do is pop your faves into your digital cart and use our exclusive code SPRING.

Advertisement

Feeling a little indecisive? That’s normal. I’d start out with the oldie, but goodie Whole Flower USDA CBD Oil. The taste resembles cannabis in the best way and will chill you the hell out. If you don’t like the taste, you can grab the 750mg CBD Capsules, and round out the relaxation with a bottle of CBD Lotion with menthol, which personally feels amazing after a workout. This deal won’t last forever, so what are you waiting for?